(St. Paul, MN) -- Four more commercial turkey operations have been hit by the bird flu, pushing Minnesota's affected bird count to more than two million. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says Morrison County, which has been hit especially hard this spring, reported two operations tested positive for H-5-N-1 which brings their flock count now to nine.
Meeker County reported their fourth flock and Swift County reported their second flock, bringing the count of affected birds to more than two-point-one-million at 46 sites in 17 Counties.