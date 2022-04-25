(Washington, DC) -- Around two million birds have already been lost to avian flu here in Minnesota. U-S Senator Tina Smith says while “it’s a huge issue in Kandiyohi County, 16 other counties around the state have also seen impacts from avian influenza.” Smith was Lieutenant Governor during the 2015 bird flu outbreak, and she says biosecurity has improved as a result of that outbreak. State experts believe wild waterfowl stopped here during spring migration due to weather conditions and left the virus behind when they flew away.
Officials say that 2.5 million birds have now died from the bird flu in Minnesota.