(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of central, west central, and east central Minnesota through 7 p.m. this evening.(Friday) Officials say that 1 to 2 inches of additional snow will be possible through this evening. Plan on slippery roadways. This could impact the evening commute as well.
For the latest on the roads call 511.
/O.EXT.KMPX.WW.Y.0021.000000T0000Z-230422T0000Z/
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, and Sauk Rapids
348 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.