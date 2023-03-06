(Undated)--An active weather week is in store across Minnesota this week. The National Weather says that snow will taper off today. (Monday) However, another system is expected to bring multiple days of accumulating snow across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin starting late Tuesday into Wednesday, and again Thursday and lasting through Friday.
Officials say if the system moves a bit slower, heavier amounts of snow will be possible. However, if it moves faster across the state, it will keep down snowfall totals across.
