Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the area tonight

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)
 
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota.  Officials say that 2 to 5 inches of snow are possible in the advisory area.  Cities included in the Winter Weather Advisory are: Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Barrett,  Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, Parkers Prairie, Detroit Lakes, Battle Lake, and Wadena.
 
For Douglas County, snow, rain, and some patchy freezing drizzle will be possible later on this evening.  
 

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
350 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023

MNZ024-027>032-040-221200-
/O.UPG.KFGF.WS.A.0005.230321T1800Z-230322T1200Z/
/O.NEW.KFGF.WW.Y.0018.230321T2100Z-230322T1200Z/
Hubbard-West Becker-East Becker-Wilkin-West Otter Tail-
East Otter Tail-Wadena-Grant-
Including the cities of Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Wolf Lake,
Breckenridge, Fergus Falls, Perham, New York Mills,
Parkers Prairie, Henning, Battle Lake, Wadena, Menahga,
Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Barrett
350 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
  inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west
  central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
  snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
travel.dot.nd.gov and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling
5 1 1 in either state.

