(Undated)-We are learning more details about the EF-2 tornado that hit the city of Forada on Monday.
The National Weather Service says the tornado “spun up east of Lake Reno near Forada and tracked north-northeast to five miles east of Carlos. They says there were maximum winds of 120 mph, with a max width of 1/2 mile on the south side of Maple Lake. Path length has yet to be determined, but preliminary numbers put it at 19.8 miles. Additional information they say will be released in the next few days.
No deaths or injuries from the storm.
Glenwood Area Tornado
In the Glenwood area, the National Weather Service says that tornado spun up near the Minnesota River Valley about four miles west of Milan and tracked north/northeast 50 miles to northwest of Glenwood.
Officials say “there was a small gap between this tornado and the Forada tornado and more investigation is needed to see if it was a single track.” They say that there was near continuous tree damage was found along the track.” Some farm outbuildings and electrical transmission lines were also damaged, several agriculture irrigation systems were overturned.
That tornado was rated as an EF-1 with winds of 100 mph and a path width of 50 miles and a max width of 350 yards.
No injuries or deaths were reported.
Eagle Bend Tornado
In Eagle Bend, the National Weather Service says that tornado spun up one mile southwest of Eagle Bend and tracked northeast to five miles southwest of Staples. Maximum winds were reportedly 95 mph. The path length was 15.1 miles and the width was 300 yards.
No injuries or deaths were reported in this event.