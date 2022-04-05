(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is confirming highly pathogenic avian influenza in five more turkey flocks. Officials say the disease has been found in two commercial turkey flocks in Kandiyohi County, along with commercial meat flocks in Stearns, Becker and Le Sueur Counties. Just under 582-thousand birds in Minnesota have now been affected in eight counties so far this spring.
In 2015, nine million birds in Minnesota were killed by the virus or euthanized to slow its spread.