(St. Paul, MN)--Expanded testing has begun for monkeypox -- even though the number of confirmed cases remains low in Minnesota. The Minnesota Health Department’s Cynthia Kenyon says monkeypox symptoms include fever and malaise, and then a rash. Mayo Clinic Laboratories in Rochester are testing for the monkeypox disease using the Centers for Disease Control’s orthopoxviral. The laboratory’s response aims to increase nationwide testing capacity as the country has seen 790 monkeypox cases through July Eighth. As of today (Wednesday), there have been nine confirmed cases of monkeypox reported in Minnesota.
Monkeypox testing expands In Minnesota despite low numbers
Mark Anthony
