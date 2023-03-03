(Burnsville, MN)-- The DNR reminds you that it's nearly time to remove ice fishing shelters from lakes in southern Minnesota. The deadline is end of day Monday, March 6th, for ice anglers in the southern two-thirds of the state. The Department of Natural Resources says all trash and equipment must be moved from lakes as well. Anglers in the north have until March 20th to remove their ice fishing structures.
Monday is the deadline to remove fish houses from area lakes
Mark Anthony
