(Undated)--Today (Monday) is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It is a day to honor the leader of the Civil Rights Movement who was assassinated in 1968. To observe the federal holiday, the majority of banks, public schools, post offices, government buildings, and most libraries are closed today. In addition, the stock market is also closed today.
Monday is Martin Luther King Day, banks and government offices closed
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
- Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’
- GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work
- Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder
- Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
- One person is injured following crash near Sauk Centre
- Leighton Broadcasting announces promotions in Alexandria
- Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota
- Teen dies in crash in west central Minnesota, two others injured
- Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa