Martin Lutheran King Day today (Monday), many things closed

(File photo)

(Undated)--Today (Monday) is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.  It is a day to honor the leader of the Civil Rights Movement who was assassinated in 1968. To observe the federal holiday, the majority of banks, public schools, post offices, government buildings, and most libraries are closed today.  In addition, the stock market is also closed today. 

Tags