(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has something special in store for Mother's Day. This weekend is also the start of open water fishing season, so the department is celebrating by allowing all moms in the state to fish without a license.
Mothers who take to the lakes and streams can share a picture of their catch on the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook page to be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a prize. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday.