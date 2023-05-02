(Alexandria, MN)--Students at Alexandria Area High School were able to see a mock crash as part of an event to educate students to drive carefully as the graduation and summer season begins.
The Douglas County TZD Safe Communities Coalition including local law enforcement, emergency responders and Alexandria Area High School (AAHS), conducted a dramatic and authentic presentation of the events that occur in a teen traffic crash where distractions and not wearing seat belts often contribute to a crash and its devastation.
AAHS students from the sophomore and junior classes witnessed the presentation Tuesday morning at AAHS. The event began with a video, and then continued in the parking lot to see the mock crash and its impact on those involved.
The Douglas County TZD Coalition, including Alexandria Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, North Memorial Ambulance, Horizon Public Health, Life Link III, Alexandria Fire Department, Alomere Heath, Anderson Funeral Home, Budget Auto, and Alexandria Area High School staff and students were all on hand for the event.