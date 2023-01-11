(Undated--MNsure, the state's health insurance marketplace, encourages consumers to be aware of scams targeting Minnesotans who need health insurance during these final days of the open enrollment period. CEO Nate Clark says "it's just really important that you click on the link that is for mnsure.org or that you just type mnsure.org into the search bar." She say you need to make sure you "get to the right place."
Scammers may use high-pressure phone calls or misleading websites to obtain personal information or try to fool Minnesotans into purchasing products that do not provide comprehensive coverage.