(Detroit Lakes, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an open house on Tuesday, April 19, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., to discuss upcoming construction on two area highways: Highway 55 from Wendell to the Minnesota/North Dakota state line, and Highway 9 near Norcross. The open house will be held at the Campbell Community Center, located at 502 Fifth Street in Campbell.
Residents, business owners, and area commuters are encouraged to attend the public open house. There will be no formal presentation. Please stop in whenever it is convenient.
At the open house, MnDOT will provide information and answer questions about two area projects:
- Highway 55 between Wendell and MN/ND state line. Scheduled for construction starting May 16 through July. Includes resurfacing and replacing four box culverts. Project will be completed in three stages, starting on the east end near Wendell and moving west. Visit the project website to view detour maps and to sign up for project email updates: mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy55wendell.
- Bridge replacement on Highway 9 near Norcross. Scheduled for construction starting June 1 through mid-August. Includes replacing the bridge over the Mustinka River, grading and resurfacing. Visit the project website to learn more: mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy9mustinka.
For those who prefer to get information virtually, all upcoming construction information will be available on the specific project websites, where comments and questions can be submitted via a form.
In addition to MnDOT, representatives from Grant County and Wilkin County will also be in attendance to provide information about upcoming projects on their county highway systems that may impact area travelers.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.