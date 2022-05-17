(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an open house on Tuesday, June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m., to learn more about future construction on Highway 114 from Lowry to Starbuck. The open house will be held at the Lowry City Hall, located at 206 Maple Street.
Residents, business owners, and area visitors and commuters are encouraged to attend. There will be no formal presentation. Please stop in whenever it is convenient.
In 2024, MnDOT will complete a project on Highway 114 between Lowry and Starbuck. The project includes:
- Reconstruction of Highway 114 from the Highway 55 intersection to County Road 28 in Lowry
- Resurfacing of Highway 114 from County Road 28 to Highway 28 in Starbuck
- Storm sewer replacement in Lowry and culvert replacements
- Tree removals in Lowry due to powerline and sidewalk conflicts and age/decay
- Sidewalk and pedestrian accessibility improvements
For those who cannot attend the in-person event or would prefer to get information virtually, information shared at the open house will be available on the project website mndot.gov/d4/projects/lowry. Comments and questions can be submitted via a form on the project website or contact MnDOT.
Visit the project website for more information about the project and to sign up for project email updates.