(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the city of Alexandria are hosting an in-person open house on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., to discuss the Highway 29 pedestrian study from Broadway Street to Nokomis Street in Alexandria. The event will be held at the Douglas County Public Works Building, 526 Willow Drive in Alexandria. A formal presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The study will look at pedestrian safety and identify connections for people walking, biking, and rolling along Hwy 29. MnDOT and City staff, along with the consultant, are currently seeking feedback from the public on community goals for the corridor.
Everyone is welcome to attend the open house to learn more information about the study. Representatives of the project team will be available to discuss details and answer questions. Information boards will be setup to allow attendees the opportunity to provide input and participate in discussions specific to Highway 29.
For a link to attend the meeting virtually on Oct. 27, please visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy293rdave. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 2486 412 3830. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the presentation will be posted to the MnDOT project webpage, with an opportunity to submit questions or comments online via the survey.
To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, contact Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota), 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You also may send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Please request at least one week in advance, if possible.
