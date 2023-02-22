(Undated)--MnDOT snowplow operators will be working around the clock over the next few days clearing Minnesota roadways. Spokesman Jake Loesch says they've been tracking this latest winter storm for days. He says "our trucks are fueled, our salt sheds are full, our brine tanks are full and we have more than 800 trucks and more than 1600 snowplow drivers around the state ready to go and keep those roads as safe as possible."
Loesch is also asking you to stay off the roads if you can until the storm has passed and the state's roadways are clear and safe. The latest road conditions can be found online at 511mn.org or by calling 5-1-1.