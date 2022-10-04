(Detroit Lakes, MN)--If you are heading west along I-94, a heads up for travelers today. The Moorhead Travel Information Center Rest Area on eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed temporarily on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Crews will be patching the parking lot, so the entrance to the rest area will be closed until the work is completed.
More than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s online search tool to learn about services and access at each site by visiting mndot.gov/restareas.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.