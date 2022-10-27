(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened Highway 29 near Glenwood this morning. (Thursday) The highway has been closed since April for construction of the new overpass.
Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane closures, as crews will be on-site over the next couple of weeks for cleanup work, weather permitting.
This year’s work marked the completion of a two-year project to construct an overpass bridge on Highway 29. The overpass eliminates an “at grade” crossing with the Canadian Pacific railway system and addresses safety and congestion issues. Now that the overpass is open, 160th Street and the roundabouts on either side will serve as the connection route between Highway 29 and Highway 55.
For more information about the project, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/glenwoodoverpass.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation appreciates the public’s patience, cooperation, and commitment to safety during this year’s construction.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.