(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 210 from Breckenridge to Fergus Falls. Early Wednesday afternoon, a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 94 from Moorhead to Fergus Falls also reopened. MnDOT notes that the driving lanes on the I-94 are passable, but motorists should travel with caution, as stranded vehicles may still be located on the shoulder in some areas.
As of 12:30 PM: Interstate 94 from Fergus Falls to Moorhead has reopened, following a closure due for close to 14 hours due to whiteout conditions. The snow that started falling late Tuesday and continued into early Wednesday caused drifting snow in numerous locations. High winds created limited visibility and whiteout conditions, with dozens of vehicles becoming stranded along the freeway.
MnDOT reminds everyone that, when a road is closed, it is illegal to travel on that closed road and if travelers require rescuing, other expenses and penalties will apply.
Visibility has improved across the region; however, motorists may still encounter limited visibility, especially in open areas. There is still blowing and drifting snow, and roads are snow and ice covered. If you must travel, MnDOT advises to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.
Important: even if state and federal highways are passable, travel may still be difficult on county, township and municipal roads. Road conditions shown on 511mn.org only reflect state highway conditions. Please check with local agencies for their road conditions and travel guidance.
Motorists should:
- Check road conditions at www.511mn.org or call 511; it takes time to get roads back to good driving conditions.
- Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for their trip.
- Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.
- Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
- Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.
For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.