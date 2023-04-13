(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation is releasing the 2023 list of construction projects in the state. Over 170 road and bridge projects will be carried out statewide, along with just over 50 others to improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings. The first weekend closure will happen tomorrow through Sunday on Highway 160 in Golden Valley and New Hope while crews demolish the Rockford Road overpass.
In District 4 across western Minnesota the projects include:
Hwys 1–9
Hwy 9 — Barnesville to I- 94
Resurfacing, turn lanes, utility replacement, sidewalk improvements, trail, bicycle & ADA accessibility upgrades
- Scheduled for construction in 2023
Hwys 10–19
Hwy 10 — Dilworth
Reconstruct Hwy 10 in downtown Dilworth
- Study underway
Hwy 10 and County Road 60 — Reduced conflict intersection
MnDOT will improve access and safety at the Highway 10 and County Road 60 intersection in Otter Tail County by implementing a reduced conflict intersection (RCI).
- Scheduled for construction in 2024
Hwy 10 and Hwy 75 — Moorhead
Reconstruct Hwy10 and Hwy 75 in downtown Moorhead
- Scheduled for construction in 2025
Hwy 10 and Hwy 75 — 11th Street Underpass
Two grade separations of Hwy 10/75 under the BNSF rail lines, paving, pedestrian accessibility improvements, utility replacements and signals.
- Planning underway
Hwy 12 — Bridge replacements, west of Benson
Replace the bridges at Chippewa River, Cottonwood Creek and County Ditch 3.
- Scheduled for construction in 2023
Hwys 20–29
Hwy 29 — Alexandria
Planning study to identify future highway improvements that will enhance traffic performance, mobility and driver satisfaction.
- Study underway
Hwy 29 — 3rd Ave - Alexandria
Pedestrian study between Broadway Street and Nokomis Street to identify connections for people walking, biking, and rolling along and across Highway 29.
- Study underway
Hwy 29 — 8th Ave to 18th Ave - Alexandria
Corridor study to evaluate improvements and examine future transportation and mobility needs along the Hwy 29 corridor.
- Study underway; construction scheduled for 2028
Hwy 29 — Chippewa River bridge replacement
Replace bridge over the Chippewa River, north of Benson
- Scheduled for construction in 2023
Hwys 30-39
Hwy 34 — East of County Road 29 to west of Osage
Clear zone tree maintenance, resurface (reclaim), culvert replacements, and bridge replacement at Shell River
- Scheduled for construction in 2023
Hwys 40-59
Hwy 59 and Hwy 108 — Pelican Rapids
Downtown Complete Streets reconstruction, resurface, utility replacement, bicycle and pedestrian accessibility improvements.
- Scheduled for construction in 2024
Hwys 60-79
Hwy 75 — Rabbit River bridge replacement
Replace bridge over the Rabbit River, south of Doran
- Scheduled for construction in 2023
Hwys 80-99
I-94 — Alexandria
Interchange planning study to develop various concepts to apply for funding and to have approved concepts ready to submit to FHWA for approval.
- Study underway
I-94 and Hwy 27 — Interchange improvements
Interchange improvements near Alexandria, includes construction of roundabouts at eastbound and westbound ramps at Hwy 27 and County Roads 45/46.
- Scheduled for construction in 2023
I-94 near Hwy 114 — West of Alexandria
Resurface westbound lanes near Hwy 114, west of Alexandria
- Scheduled for construction in 2023
Hwys 100-199
Hwy 104 — Glenwood to Hwy 9
Resurface Hwy 104 from Glenwood to junction of Hwy 9 near Sunburg.
- Scheduled for construction in 2025
Hwy 108 — Henning
Reconstruct Hwy 108 in Henning, utility replacements, bicycle and pedestrian accessibility upgrades.
- Scheduled for construction in 2024
Hwy 113 — Mahnomen/Norman County Line to Hwy 59
Resurface from Mahnomen/Norman County line to Hwy 59 in Waubun
- Scheduled for construction in 2023
Hwy 114 — Lowry to Hwy 28
Reconstruction, resurfacing, sewer replacement, sidewalk improvements, trail, bicycle & ADA accessibility upgrades.
- Scheduled for construction in 2024
Hwys 200-299
Hwy 200 — Mahnomen to Roy Lake
Resurface, widen shoulders, improve pedestrian accessibility, and drainage repairs.
- Scheduled for construction in 2022-2023
Hwy 210/I-94 west junction
Bridge replacement, ramp reconstruction/realignment, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations
- Design study underway; scheduled for construction in 2028
For more on these projects go to the MnDOT website at 511mn.org.