(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesotans are getting the opportunity to name the vehicles that help keep roads clear of snow. The state Department of Transportation has opened voting for its Name a Snowplow contest. Officials say they received more than ten-thousand suggestions and have narrowed it down to the top 60. Some of the names you can vote for include Ace of Blades, Han Snowlo, and Snow Force One. Voting closes February 3rd. The eight names selected will be distributed to snowplows in Minnesota's eight districts.
To vote on your favorite name for a snowplow, go to the website: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/nameasnowplow.