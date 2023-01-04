MnDOT lifts travel advisories after heavy snow falls

(Courtesy: MnDOT)

(Rockford County, MN)--MnDOT lifted all travel advisories after several were issued for parts of southern Minnesota yesterday.  Travel advisories were first issued for Rockford and Noble Counties Tuesday, then Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan and Martin Counties were added.  The advisories were in response to heavy snow and strong winds lowering visibility.  This comes after the area received five inches of snow by Tuesday morning.  By Tuesday night, some locations received nearly a foot of snow. 

