DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – (11 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed the following state and federal highways in west central Minnesota due to dangerous driving conditions:
- Interstate 94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls
- Highway 10 between Moorhead and Detroit Lakes
- Highway 75 from Perley to Wolverton
- Highway 9 from Borup to Barnesville
- Highway 32 from north of Ulen to Highway 34
- Highway 34 from I-94 to Dunvilla
- Highway 108 from I-94 to Pelican Rapids
- Highway 336 between I-94 to Hwy 10
High winds and blowing snow have created whiteout conditions, resulting in crashes, spin outs and vehicles blocking the roadway. The highways will remain closed until driving conditions improve.
Motorists should plan accordingly. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
MnDOT has also expanded the no travel advisory to state and federal highways in Becker, Mahnomen and portions of Otter Tail counties, including Highway 10 from Detroit Lakes to Wadena. Snowplows continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.
For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.