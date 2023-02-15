(Detroit Lakes, MN)-- The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed Interstate 94 from Fergus Falls to Moorhead and Highway 210 Tuesday night from Breckenridge to Fergus Falls due to high winds and blowing snow causing whiteout conditions.
A no travel advisory has also been enacted on several state and federal highways in Big Stone, Clay, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin counties due to dangerous driving conditions. Please check 511mn.org for specific route information.
Motorists should plan accordingly. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
MnDOT snowplows continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.
Important: road conditions shown on 511mn.org only reflect state highway conditions. Please check with your county, city and township for their road conditions and travel guidance.
For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.