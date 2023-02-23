(Worthington, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation is not saying when I-90 in the southwestern corner of the state will reopen. MnDOT closed I-90 yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), and kept it closed overnight, because of blizzard-like conditions. The interstate between Worthington and the South Dakota state line remains closed. There are also road closures between Worthington and the Iowa border.
The state is not advising travel on many southwestern Minnesota roads, even if they are not technically closed.