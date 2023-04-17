(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 27 west of Wheaton due to water over the road. Officials say motorists should use an alternate route. The roadway will reportedly reopen when water levels have receded.
MnDOT cautions motorists to be alert for the potential of road flooding throughout west central Minnesota as the spring snow melt continues and water levels rise. Highways could be closed at times if water poses a safety hazard to motorists. Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map 511mn.org.
When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
Important: road conditions shown on 511mn.org only reflect state highway conditions. Please check with your county, city and township for their road conditions and travel guidance.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.