(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the City of Alexandria are hosting an open house on Tuesday, May 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., to discuss the two current pedestrian studies on Highway 29, from Eighth Avenue to 18th Avenue, and on Third Avenue in Alexandria. The event will be held at the Douglas County Public Works Building, 526 Willow Drive in Alexandria. A formal presentation is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Officials say the studies will look at pedestrian safety and identify connections for people walking, biking, and rolling along and across Highway 29. This may include short-term options such as quick build safety improvements, or longer-term capital improvement recommendations. MnDOT and city staff, along with the consultant, are currently seeking feedback from the public on community goals for the corridor.
Everyone is welcome to attend the open house to learn more about two studies on Highway 29. Representatives of the project teams will be available to discuss details and gather comments on the design alternatives of the corridors. Information boards will be setup to allow attendees the opportunity to provide input and participate in discussions specific to Highway 29. For more information visit the Third Avenue study project website mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy293rdave and Eighth to 18th Avenue project website mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy298thave.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
For real-time travel information and road conditions anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.