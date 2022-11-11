(Undated)--With parts of Minnesota and North Dakota seeing its first winter storm, Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says it's important to know the conditions before you get on the road. He says one the things that "I recommend and I find most useful is the 511 Road App." He says you can download that in your phone, do a little homework before you go." He says that is a "big part of being prepared and being ready for whatever you may encounter."
He also points out that when you're on the road, "slow down, leave extra space between vehicles, and be especially careful on bridge decks which can freeze up before the rest of the roadway."