MN’s have until August 31st to appeal applications if denied approval

(St. Paul, MN)--About 214,000 Minnesotans whose applications for COVID “hero pay” bonus checks were denied have until August 31st at 5 p.m.  to appeal. Department of Labor and Industry’s Nicole Blissenbach says they’ll then review the appeals, make final determinations, and calculate the check amount -- the same dollar figure for everyone. She says they’re still optimistic that payments will be issued this fall. The legislature appropriated $500 million for “hero pay” bonuses. Depending on how many appeals are approved or denied, each person will receive a check in the four- to five-hundred-dollar range.

