(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training is set to clarify rules intended to keep racists and extremists out of law enforcement agencies. The POST board is expected to adopt language today defining what meets the criteria for an extremist organization or hate group. The board will vote on a set of recommendations from two administrative law judges. Any rule changes would have to be approved by Chief Administrative Law Judge Jenny Starr, and then the governor's office.
MN POST board clarifying language excluding racists, extremists from law enforcement
Mark Anthony
