(St. Paul, MN)--A legislative auditor’s report finds the Minnesota Department of Human Services did not adequately oversee distribution of tens of millions of dollars in grants to the homeless and others needing housing assistance. The audit found weaknesses in the agency’s internal controls and violations of the state’s legal requirements. Commissioner Jodi Harpstead says the Human Services Department has been “working diligently” to improve its grant-making process, but adds it’s important to consider the pressures her agency faced during the pandemic to provide assistance to people in need.
MN Human Services didn’t adequately oversee grants for housing assistance
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening
- Scott Jensen’s proposal to eliminate income tax would benefit Minnesota’s wealthiest
- Young girl dies in ATV crash late last week in Redwood County
- 40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
- Two dead in plane crash near Brainerd
- This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
- Woman avoids hitting deer but hits power pole near Sauk Centre
- Sauk Centre man dies as a result of farming accident
- Obituary- Paul C. Hedine, 62
- One person is injured in crash in Grant County over the weekend