(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota House is expected to pass two gun control measures today (Wednesday) as part of a public safety bill. One measure includes a red flag law, giving family members and some law enforcement the authority to remove guns from people who pose "a significant danger of bodily harm to others" or themselves. The other measure includes universal background checks. The House debated the omnibus bill late into last night before tabling the issue for today.
MN House is expected to pass two gun control measures
