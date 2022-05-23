(St. Paul, MN) -- Additional support for livestock processing in Minnesota is part of an agriculture budget bill the Minnesota Legislature has sent to Governor Tim Walz. Lead Senate negotiator, Alexandria Republican Torrey Westrom says it contains “more meat processing grants” to help “Main Street meat markets,” as well as grants for meat-cutting equipment for high schools wanting to teach meat cutting. Westrom says there are also incentives for ethanol and other biofuels, and money for meat, poultry, dairy and egg processing facilities.
Lead House negotiator, Esko Democrat Mike Sundin (sun-DEEN) calls the package "a good compromise,” but notes the Senate refused to adopt several key priorities of House Democrats -- including pollinator research, support for farmers market vendors, and investments to support small meat processors.