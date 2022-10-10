(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds the state’s military service members to take advantage of a refundable military tax credit before it expires. The 2018 Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone will expire Saturday, for qualifying service members. Spokesman Ryan Brown that it's up to $220 a month for each month or partial month of service in that combat zone. He says "right now they can file for the 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 credits but the 2018 one is the one that's expiring on October 15."
For more information head online to revenue.state.mn.us