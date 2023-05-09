Minnesota State Patrol says a 21-year-old man is dead following a crash

Authorities say that 21-year-old Shalie Lipp was killed in a crash along I-94.  He was reportedly riding in the passenger seat without a seatbelt when the crash took place. (Photo courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a 21-year-old MMA fighter is dead following a car crash on I-94 near Moorhead.  According to the report, Shalie Lipp was riding in the passenger seat without a seatbelt when the crash took place.  There aren't many other details on the crash.  Tributes have been pouring in for Lipp, who was previously a standout athlete at schools in Perham and Breckenridge.

