(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a 21-year-old MMA fighter is dead following a car crash on I-94 near Moorhead. According to the report, Shalie Lipp was riding in the passenger seat without a seatbelt when the crash took place. There aren't many other details on the crash. Tributes have been pouring in for Lipp, who was previously a standout athlete at schools in Perham and Breckenridge.
MMA fighter is dead following crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- This Is the Hardest College to Get into in Iowa
- This Is the Hardest College to Get into in South Dakota
- This Is the Hardest College to Get into in North Dakota
- One person is injured in a crash in Otter Tail County
- Maria Menounos Reveals Battle Against Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer
- Man is shot while turkey hunting in Minnesota
- Sgt. Jesse Grabow looks at large farm equipment and flashing lights
- Outspoken PFAS critic Amara Strande dies from cancer
- One person is dead following crash near Spicer, two others seriously injured
- Here are the biggest bills from the 2023 Iowa legislative session