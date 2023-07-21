(Kerkhoven, MN)--The Swift County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. The Minnesota BCA says 17-year-old Priscilla Tena of Kerkhoven left her home July 16 around 2 a.m. and hasn't contacted her family since. Tena is described as 4 foot 11 inches tall and weighing 103 pounds. She reportedly has brown hair and brown eyes. The Minnesota Bureau of Investigation says she is known to frequent the Willmar and Montevideo areas.
Authorities say if you have seen Priscilla, you are being asked to contact police.