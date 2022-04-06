(Alexandria, MN)--Authorities say the mother of a missing teenager from Kerkhoven has been reunited with her daughter after she was found safe in Douglas County.
The teen was reportedly found in Alexandria. Officials say 16-year-old Priscilla Pena went missing March 25th and was last seen in Montevideo.
The Swift County Sheriff's Department had put out a missing person notice. Priscilla was reportedly found by Alexandria Police.
Authorities thank the public for helping to locate the missing teen.