Teen from Forest Lake went missing last Friday, alert has been issued

A missing person alert has been issued for Desiray Kappes of Forest Lake.  She reportedly went missing last Friday.  If you have seen her please call law enforcement.  (Photo courtesy: BCA)

(Forest Lake, MN)--A missing person alert has been issued for a teenage girl from Minnesota. Fourteen-year-old Desiray Kappes of Forest Lake was last seen leaving her home on a bike last Friday morning around 8:30. Her destination remains unknown at this time. Authorities say she is five-foot-six-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.  If you have seen her please contact police.  