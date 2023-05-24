(Forest Lake, MN)--A missing person alert has been issued for a teenage girl from Minnesota. Fourteen-year-old Desiray Kappes of Forest Lake was last seen leaving her home on a bike last Friday morning around 8:30. Her destination remains unknown at this time. Authorities say she is five-foot-six-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have seen her please contact police.
Missing person alert issued for missing teenage girl
