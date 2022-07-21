(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities in northern Minnesota report that a missing Bemidji-area man has been found dead. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office led a search for 21-year-old Logan Roy Wednesday morning and discovered his body about three quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township. He was last seen walking on Highway 89 Sunday evening. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Roy’s official cause of death.
Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number
- Three people reportedly killed in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
- River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest
- West central Minnesota woman facing murder charges in drug overdose case
- Wisconsin lawmakers appear ready to override WEC once again
- After two years, central Minnesota couple finally gets married
- Minnesotans clash over fatal police shooting
- Two-vehicle crash in Douglas County injuries one person over the weekend
- Woman files guilty plea in connection to the death of a Garfield man last year
- Man seriously injured in police chase along I-94 near Alexandria