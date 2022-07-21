Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota

(Logan Roy picture courtesy: Beltrami County Sheriff's Office)

(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities in northern Minnesota report that a missing Bemidji-area man has been found dead. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office led a search for 21-year-old Logan Roy Wednesday morning and discovered his body about three quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township. He was last seen walking on Highway 89 Sunday evening. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Roy’s official cause of death.

Tags