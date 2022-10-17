(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office now says the missing teen has been located and is "safe and well." Official had been asking for any information that may help in locating a missing 18-year-old male who was last seen around 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 16th. Casey Michael Deleski reportedly left his dad's residence yesterday (Sunday) to go biking at Brophy Park in Douglas County.
At around 9:42 a.m. Monday officials notified the media that Casey was found safe. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for their help in locating Casey.