(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota gained 17,400 jobs in October, up 0.6% from September on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). All of that job growth came in Minnesota’s private sector. This is the 13th consecutive month of job gains in Minnesota. The U.S. gained 261,000 jobs in October, up 0.2% from September, with the private sector adding 233,000 jobs, up 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Minnesota's unemployment rate remains historically low at 2.1%, up one-tenth of a point from September. The national unemployment rate ticked up two-tenths of a point to 3.7% from September to October. Over the month, Minnesota’s labor force participation rate inched down one-tenth of point to 68%; the national rate also went down one-tenth of a point to 62.2%.
“Minnesota had a great month for growth in October – out-pacing the country in job growth by half a percentage point,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “With 13 straight months of job growth on the books, we continue to differentiate ourselves as a hot job market – we just need more workers.”
U.S. employment grew 3.4% over the year with the private sector up 3.8% in October. All supersectors showed gains over the year nationally. Minnesota’s over the year job growth in October outperformed that of the nation in total payroll employment and private sector employment as well as in five supersectors: Manufacturing, Professional & Business Services, Education & Health Services, Leisure & Hospitality and Other Services.