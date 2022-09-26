Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season

(Courtesy: Minnesota Agriculture Department)

(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season.  There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall.  Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.

Tags