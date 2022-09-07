90,000 Minnesotans eligible to save money on MinnesotaCare

 Rathbun, Andy

(St. Paul, MN)--Around 90,000 Minnesotans are now eligible to save money on MinnesotaCare premiums for the next three years.  That's a result of the federal Inflation Reduction Act.  Assistant Human Services Commissioner Cynthia MacDonald says low-wage workers are disproportionately impacted by the effects of COVID-19, "so it really works to allow for the majority ending up paying no premiums for their coverage through 2025."  MacDonald says MinnesotaCare covers people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid--but not enough to purchase other health insurance.

