(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota is home to some of the world's best beers. Organizers of the 27th annual World Beer Cup Awards, also known as the beer Olympics, announced this year's winners at an event in Nashville, Tennessee. The event took place Thursday night.
Brews from three local breweries were chosen out of more than ten-thousand entries. Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth was awarded a gold metal for its Equinimity beer, Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis earned silver for its Helles brew, and Bauhaus Brew Labs in Minneapolis won bronze for its Deck Jockey.