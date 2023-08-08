(Alexandria, MN)--The Minnesota Wild Road Tour is coming to Alexandria on Wednesday, August 9th at the Alexandria Runestone Community Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be outside the RCC.
Wild officials say the event is a "celebration of hockey" and will feature interactive games, music, and dessert trucks for fans of all ages. There will also be an inflatable street hockey rink, an inflatable shooting activation with electronic hockey net, stick handling station, video games station, and so much more!
Also, officials say that "Nordy," the Wild mascot, will be there as well!
For more information on the 2023 Minnesota Wild Street Hockey Series and Road Tour go to the Wild website at wild.com/summer.