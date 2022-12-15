(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Wild are paying respect to a central Minnesota teen killed in a crash. The players left seven sticks outside their locker room last night to honor 17-year-old hockey player Charlie Boike of St. Cloud, who died Saturday night after his vehicle went off the road near Augusta. The Wild posted on social media ahead of the game that they were leaving the sticks out to honor Boike and to show support for his family and the St. Cloud hockey community.
A GoFundMe has already raised more than $50,000, which his family says will be used to create a scholarship in Charlie's honor.