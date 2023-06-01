(Undated)--Minnesota is well represented in a new study of top hockey cities in the U.S. WalletHub says that while hockey may not have quite the draw of football, basketball or baseball, it’s still a big money maker. In fact, NHL revenue is expected to hit a record high $5.7 billion this season. It’s also an exciting time of year for hockey fans in the lead up to the Stanley Cup finals. The teams that have qualified are the Florida Panthers (0 Stanley Cup wins) and Vegas Golden Knights (0 Stanley Cup wins).
So for all the diehard and rookie fans, WalletHub crunched the numbers to determine the best places for hockey enthusiasts. They ranked 75 U.S. cities based on 21 key indicators of a good hockey city. Our data set ranges from ticket prices to stadium capacity to the performance level of each city’s teams.
They found that St. Paul is the 12th best city for hockey, Bemidji was 42nd, Minneapolis 44th, Mankato 51st, Duluth 57th, and St. Cloud at 60th.
The top five cities were Boston followed by Pittsburg, Detroit, New York, and St. Louis.
For more on the study go to: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-hockey-fans/13283.