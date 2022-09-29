Minnesotans to help with Hurricane Ian

(Courtesy: American Red Cross)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota volunteers are mobilizing to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts.  The American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tons of relief supplies to Florida.  Red Cross spokesperson Sue Thesenga says more than 50 volunteers from Minnesota and the Dakotas are currently on standby to help provide safe shelter, meals, and comfort to those in need.

Tags