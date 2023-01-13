Vaccination rates drop in Minnesota as parents concerns mount

(St. Paul, MN)--Vaccination rates among Minnesota's children are reportedly dropping as parents voice concerns about the safety of shots.  Health officials say parental hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination has moved into concern about other common immunizations.  The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported yesterday that measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations among Minnesota kindergarteners hit a decade low in the 2021-2022 school year. 

Officials with the American Academy of Pediatrics are cautioning parents that weaker vaccination numbers are leading to more measles outbreaks in Minnesota and other states. 

